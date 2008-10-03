The singer gave a show-stopping performance in front of Rome's most recognisable landmark to promote her upcoming tour of Italy
"If I don't dance, I seize up," says the once wheelchair-bound entertainer
Standing in the same spot where Anita Ekberg famously cavorted for the 1960 drama La Dolce Vita, Liza Minnelli gave her own high-octane performance to publicise her first Italian tour in 15 years.
The irrepressible showbiz diva danced and mimed at Rome's Trevi fountain to New York, New York, the song written specially for her 1977 musical of the same name in which she starred opposite Robert De Niro.
Her rendition - a preview of seven concert dates - delighted the hundreds of nearby tourists. Fans eager to hear more of the Cabaret star can catch her opening night in the Italian capital on October 29.
In keeping with tradition the star threw a coin into the fountain - revealing she'd wished for love and compassion for children throughout the Mediterranean country.