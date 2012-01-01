The musician, pictured outside his solicitors' offices on Thursday, is reportedly determined to leave his wife for 20-year-old Ekaterina. "Jo still hopes he will come back. Ronnie is adamant he wants to be with Ekaterina permanently. He met his lawyers to work out what he stands to lose," an insider was reported as telling The Sun Photo: © Getty Images Click on photo to enlarge

Ronnie Wood holds four-hour summit with divorce lawyers



Just days after his wife Jo took legal advice following the publication of photos showing him back in the company of the 20-year-old Russian waitress with whom he holed up in the couple's £4.5 million County Kildare estate over the summer, Ronnie Wood has also consulted lawyers.



The Rolling Stone guitarist, who's been married to 53-year-old Jo for 23 years but is apparently intent on continuing his relationship with pretty blonde Ekaterina Ivanova, spent four hours speaking to his legal representatives at their office in Covent Garden.



If the couple do divorce, the ensuing settlement could be one of the biggest in UK history, as Jo - who has been at the rocker's side through a sometimes tumultuous career - is potentially eligible to half her 61-year-old husband's £75 million fortune .



