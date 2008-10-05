Katherine gets a new home over the Pond as she aims for US success



Welsh opera beauty Katherine Jenkins is setting up home in Los Angeles in a bid to become as hugely popular in the United States as she is in Britain.



Thankfully for her many fans, the 28-year-old, who is dating former Blue Peter star Gethin Jones, says she still will be a regular sight in Britain after the February move.



"I will be back loads, probably every weekend, because I will be missing home so much," says the singer, who hit the headlines earlier this year when she wore £6 million worth of diamonds to the Grammy Awards.



While in the US, the popular blonde is hoping to take up an offer from her old friend, iconic Spanish tenor Placido Domingo, to train with him.



"He's a very generous person and he's always trying to encourage young singers," she says. "He thinks he can help me and give me advice and I'm always keen to learn. He's a great person to learn from."



Katherine may also be moving record labels, too, after becoming the focus of a multi-million-pound bidding war between Warner Bros and her present company Universal Classics And Jazz.