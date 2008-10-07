It's Not Unusual star Tom led the Welsh charge at the Q awards, along with former Catatonia frontwoman Cerys
Grace Jones was on typically madcap form as she was named Q idol of the year
Chris Martin, pictured with The Who's Roger Daltrey, caused a ripple of excitement by indulging in some flirtatious banter with Cerys on stage
Welsh celebrities took centre stage at Monday's high-spirited Q Awards, with Tom Jones and former Catatonia frontwoman Cerys Matthews, having a starring role in all the highlights.
The Trefforest-born music veteran had been drafted in to present Grace Jones with the Q Idol award and drew laughs beforehand by feigning nervousness.
"Grace comes across like a lady, but I've heard she throws a big right hand as well, just in case you don't call her a lady," quipped Sir Tom, praising the New Yorker for having a "style of her own".
That inimitable flair was certainly on display as the maverick American singer took to the stage in a hooded cloak and black eye mask, before giving her trophy a big smacker.
Cerys' moment at the podium was no less headline-worthy. The I'm A Celeb contestant was reduced to giggles as Coldplay's Chris Martin admitted he once had a crush on her.
Collecting one of two gongs from the jungle beauty Gwyneth Paltrow's man said: "Ten years ago we supported Catatonia on tour and you let me hold your cigarette and I thought, 'Maybe I've got a chance'." Blushing, the mother of two replied that he still had.
And the Welsh contingent hadn't finished their scene-stealing. Gwynedd native Duffy continued her winning ways by scooping the best breakthrough act title – an accolade the chart-topping 23-year-old accepted by video link.