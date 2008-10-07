Kylie gets cosy with gorgeous Spanish model in ex's hometown



Her radiant smile said it all. Kylie Minogue was having the time of her life as she leaned into the embrace of handsome Spanish model Andres Velencoso at a post-Paris Fashion Week party in the French capital.



The chemistry between the pair was plain for all to see as they happily posed for photos together before hitting the dancefloor at the bash, thrown by fashion house Fendi to celebrate burlesque dancer Dita Von Teese's birthday.



Andres, who hails from a village in the province of Girona, close to Barcelona, is one of Spain's most successful male models. Now based in New York, the 30-year-old has high-profile contracts with Chanel, Lacoste, Emporio Armani, and in the past has posed for Vogue.



Only time will tell if the handsome Spaniard can fill the gap left in 40-year-old Kylie's life by her former love, French actor Olivier Martinez. The Aussie beauty dated the Paris-based hunk for four years prior to their split in 2007.