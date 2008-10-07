'X Factor' finalists get Hollywood treatment in readiness for finale



With their first live show just around the corner music is not the only thing on the minds of the finalists in this season's X Factor. All 12 lucky hopefuls went along to a London clinic this week for facials and to have their teeth whitened, ensuring it's not only their talent that sparkles when they step out onto the TV stage.



The man behind the cosmetic makeovers is music mogul Simon Cowell. Following a precedent he set last year when he sent some of his acts to get their teeth laser whitened, the 48-year-old dispatched all of this season's finalists to a dental beauticians in Primrose Hill.



"Simon wants the acts to look their best once the live stages start," a source revealed. "He is convinced they will all look better with perfectly white teeth."