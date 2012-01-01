'What was I thinking' wonders Britney in candid interview



Now on the road to regaining her princess of pop title, Britney Spears feels she can afford to open up on the rollercoaster of the last few years.



"I sit there and I look back and I'm like, 'I'm a smart person. What the hell was I thinking?'," says the Toxic star in an interview which forms part of a 90-minute MTV documentary about her comeback.



The performer - who'll release her sixth album Circus on her 27th birthday, December 2 - goes on to admit: "I've been through a lot in the past two or three years, and there's a lot that people don't know".



On the question of overcoming her demons in the full glare of publicity, Britney muses: "How do you deal? You just cope, and that's what I do. I just cope with it, every day."



The documentary, which includes behind-the-scenes footage of the performer back at work, airs Stateside on November 30.