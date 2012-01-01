Sir Paul's experimental new album cuts it with trendy music set



He dubbed it "the album that could ruin my career". Sir Paul McCartney needn't worry, however, after his experimental new disc is generating positive buzz on the music scene.



The former Beatle's side project, Electric Arguments, has been hailed as a "corker" by one music journalist. Meanwhile trendy youth-centric station Radio 1 has been hammering its tracks, with one DJ referring to the lead song, Nothing Too Much Just Out Of Sight, as the "hottest record in the world right now".



Due to hit shelves on November 14, the new work - a collaboration with producer Youth - will be released under Paul's Fireman pseudonym. The 13 tracks were each written and recorded in a day with the idea to put vocals down being a spontaneous one, meaning the music veteran had to make up lyrics on the spot.



"I'd get out poetry books and just kind of scour them and find phrases," says the 66-year-old. "I still don't know the lyrics myself."