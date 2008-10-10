Former Spice Girl Mel C is managing to squeeze in a couple of final gigs before putting her feet up on maternity leave
On Thursday the mum-to-be performed at Manchester's Hard Rock Cafe with her current outfit, whom she refers to as "Uncles Paul, Gregg, Nick, Scott and Vinnie"
It's now de rigueur for the modern mum to play nursery rhymes to her baby in the womb. Melanie Chisholm went one better, though, treating her unborn child to a full-throated musical performance on Thursday.
The 34-year-old former Spice Girl who was in good voice at the gig in Manchester's Hard Rock Cafe, cradled her bump as she ran through her lineup for the night.
Victoria Beckham's former bandmate was clearly relishing the chance to squeeze in a couple of final concert dates before retiring to the Monmouthshire farmhouse she shares with partner Thomas Starr to start maternity leave.
The ex-Sporty Spice made one concession to her expectant state, however, dispensing with any energetic on-stage acrobatics.
Melanie ruled that out when announcing this week's concert with her current band, "Uncles Paul, Gregg, Nick, Scott and Vinnie". "Rocking out isn't so easy at the moment so it'll be a full acoustic band," she told fans via her website.