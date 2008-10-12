Looking very much in love, Justin, 27, and his beautiful girlfriend Jessica spoke to the crowd at the Clark County amphitheatre to encourage them to vote for the Democratic presidential candidate
Afterwards both Justin and Jessica were happy to chat to their fans and sign autographs. The couple are in Las Vegas for the start of a week-long visit, which includes the singer hosting his own charity golf tournament
12 OCTOBER 2008
After enjoying a romantic holiday together in Rome, sweethearts Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel were back hard at work this week for a cause close to their hearts, supporting Democratic presidential hopeful Barack Obama.
In Las Vegas to host a charity golf tournament, the SexyBack singer and his actress love looked happy and relaxed as they chatted with fans and posed for photographs at the low-key public rally on Saturday.
And the couple, who have been attracting engagement speculation of late, looked very much in love as they laughed and joked around together before taking to the stage to speak to the delighted crowd.
"I'm not here as some dude who writes goofy songs," Justin told the assembled audience.
"Me and Jess, we're here as Americans. We're here as humans because this is something we had to do."