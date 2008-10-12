Looking very much in love, Justin, 27, and his beautiful girlfriend Jessica spoke to the crowd at the Clark County amphitheatre to encourage them to vote for the Democratic presidential candidate

Photo: © Rex

Afterwards both Justin and Jessica were happy to chat to their fans and sign autographs. The couple are in Las Vegas for the start of a week-long visit, which includes the singer hosting his own charity golf tournament

Photo: © Rex