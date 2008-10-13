Simon Cowell tips fellow judge Cheryl to outstrip him on ‘X Factor’



Simon Cowell is privately admitting what the bookies have predicted for some time: Cheryl Cole is the judge with the X Factor. Never one to be easily impressed, the TV talent supremo has watched with grudging admiration as the Girls Aloud singer has developed her three acts, who are all female.



According to the Daily Mirror, he's been quoted as saying a "young female singer will triumph" this year.



"Simon was impressed with what Cheryl did with the girls and congratulated her through gritted teeth," said an insider. "But he's going to fight until the end and is by no means throwing in the towel."



Cheryl is said to be so bent on seeing her hopefuls succeed she phones them constantly to dish out advice and has even invited them round to her Surrey mansion for after-hours bonding sessions. The result of her dedication is that Laura White, Alexandra Burke and Diana Vickers are the bookies' favourites at 2-1, 4-1 and 6-1.