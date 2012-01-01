Once a workaholic, Jennifer has devoted herself to family life with Marc recently. The couple are said to be so in love that this weekend they reaffirmed the promises made to each other on their wedding day in June 2004 Photo: © Rex Click on photos to enlarge

Four years on J Lo and Marc renew vows with Vegas ceremony



Jennifer Lopez is so committed to her role as Mrs Marc Anthony she promised to 'love and honour' her husband once again this weekend. The Latin supercouple renewed their wedding vows in a spur-of-the-moment ceremony after a night of partying in Las Vegas, according to US reports.



Following dinner and dancing with friends the devoted pair decided to say 'I do' in Caesars Palace hotel in the early hours of Sunday morning, a source told People magazine.



Jennifer looked "beautiful" in a black dress as 12 people witnessed Reverend Steven Smith conduct the service. "Her parents didn't even see it because they were with their babies," added the source.



Their relationship is regarded as one of the most solid in Hollywood and they've certainly looked more in love than ever recently. In February they became parents together, with the birth of twins Emme and Max and, a few weeks ago J Lo threw her husband of four years a surprise 40th birthday bash.