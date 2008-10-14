Mel B and Christina settle into same five-star luxury base in London



Mel B's stunning career renaissance means the LA-based Spice Girl is constantly whizzing across the Atlantic. This week the Leeds native touched down on British shores where she'll be hosting Wednesday's MOBO awards and checked into the same exclusive London hotel where Christina Aguilera is staying.



Genie In A Bottle singer Christina was accompanied by her music exec husband Jordan Bratman as her limo pulled up at the Dorchester.



Mel also had her own mini-entourage in the form of her other half Stephen Belafonte and Angel, her 18-month-old daughter from a brief relationship with Eddie Murphy.



While she's in town the 33-year-old Brit has also appeared on Paul O'Grady's Channel 4 chat show. Seeing that Mel, now the face and body of Ultimo lingerie, is in the best shape of her life one topic that's bound to have come up is her new exercise video. On Boxing Day, the showbiz dynamo is releasing a DVD designed to "tighten up your jubbily bits".



In choosing the Dorchester, Mel and Christina join a long list of famous guests who've also availed themselves of the legendary hotel's hospitality over the years, including Judy Garland, Michael Jackson, The Beatles, and Marlene Dietrich.