The singer and her husband were treating two-year-old Kingston, who now has a newborn brother Zuma. The couple took the toddler to an autumn fair over the weekend
After getting a cuddle from his mum, the little boy got towed around Mr Bones' Pumpkin Patch by dad
14 OCTOBER 2008
To make sure her firstborn, Kingston, doesn't feel cast into the shade by the arrival of his baby brother, Gwen Stefani has been organising special playtimes for little boy. The latest treat was a day out to Mr Bones' Pumpkin Patch in Los Angeles together with his dad, indie rocker Gavin Rossdale.
Zuma, the son the couple welcomed on August 21, had apparently been left at home, meaning his parents were able to focus exclusively on Kingston as they headed to pick out Halloween decorations.
The happy trio took a leisurely pace as they browsed the annual fair, which sets up shop each October selling autumn goods such as cornstalks, gourds and bales of hay.
Last year Kingston was too small to understand, but this year the patch's activities, which include a straw maze and facepainting for little ones, were just the ticket for keeping a two-year-old entertained.