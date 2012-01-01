Madonna and Guy confirm their eight-year marriage is over



Madonna and her filmmaker husband Guy Ritchie have confirmed they are to divorce after almost eight years of marriage. The couple made the announcement via their representatives on Wednesday.



A settlement has not yet been agreed, added the joint statement which also asked the media to respect their privacy.



Just this summer the world's most famous pop star authorised her spokeswoman to issue a strongly worded document insisting there were "no plans to divorce".



Snatch director Guy, meanwhile, threw a lavish 50th birthday bash for his wife in August. The party followed an interview with a US magazine in which he said: "My marriage is fine, as far as I'm aware of."