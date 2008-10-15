The former Spice Girl sets her imprint into the plaster moulds from which her bronze plaque will be made. The finished honour will be added to the Wembley Square Of Fame, a Hollywood Boulevard-style monument outside Wembley Arena
Former Bond star Roger shows off his plaque - inscribed with the legend 'My word is my bond'. It joins those of fellow screen stars, including Tom Cruise, in Leicester Square
15 OCTOBER 2008
During the course of their careers, Spice Girl Melanie Brown and Roger Moore have left a lasting impression on the international music and film scenes. This week the pair were busy leaving their mark on home turf - literally - after being honoured with plaques bearing their handprints in separate ceremonies in London.
Back in the UK to co-host this year's MOBO Awards, Los Angeles resident Melanie added her prints to the Wembley Square Of Fame. The monument, which was inaugurated in 2006 to coincide with the £35 million refurbishment of Wembley Arena, also bears the impressions of Madonna and Cliff Richard.
Across town, Sir Roger was busy unveiling a bronze version of his own imprints in Leicester Square. The 007 icon's plaque, which is inscribed with the legend 'My word is my bond', joins those of fellow screen stars - including Tom Cruise and Michael Caine - on the pavement in the heart of the British capital's movie district.