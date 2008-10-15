The former Spice Girl sets her imprint into the plaster moulds from which her bronze plaque will be made. The finished honour will be added to the Wembley Square Of Fame, a Hollywood Boulevard-style monument outside Wembley Arena

Photo: © Rex

Click on photos to enlarge

Former Bond star Roger shows off his plaque - inscribed with the legend 'My word is my bond'. It joins those of fellow screen stars, including Tom Cruise, in Leicester Square

Photo: © Rex