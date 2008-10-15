United Ronnie Wood and Ekaterina seal love with puppy present



When Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood and his Russian girlfriend Ekaterina Ivanova stepped out for a walk around Primrose Hill on Tuesday they had a new companion with them - a tiny puppy.



The cute canine could well have been a present from the enamoured rocker to his young love, as a pal of Ekaterina recently said Ronnie had promised to buy the former waitress a pet as part of their plans to start a new life together.



If so, it certainly seems to have been a hit. The 20-year-old - who was born in Kyrgyzstan but raised in London – is obviously besotted with the animal. She was snapped picking it up and fussing over it as the pair exercised the puppy in the streets close to a flat they are renting together now the guitarist has moved out of the home he shared with his wife of 23 years, Jo.



Both Jo and Ronnie have consulted divorce lawyers over a split that could cost the 61-year-old rocker £50 million.