Top spot one more time for ultimate comeback kid Britney



Britney Spears' reasons to smile keep multiplying. Further confirmation that the princess of pop is back came when her single Womanizer shot to the top of the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, giving Britney her first number one since 1999's Baby One More Time.



Following fans' rush to download the track – her first from Circus – the Louisiana girl became the female artist with the biggest opening-week US tally. In doing so she beat Mariah Carey's Touch My Body, which the New York diva released in February.



The road back to health and success began with her triumphant appearance at the recent MTV awards and a rapprochement with her mother Lynne.



And Britney, who turns 27 on December 2, is so excited about the new developments she's relaunching her website, telling fans she wants to "connect with y'all and share what's really going on in my life".