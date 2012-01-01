I 'love' being married, says Nelly after secret nuptials



Nelly Furtado famously ran scared of commitment in breakthrough hit I'm Like A Bird. But the Canadian songbird recently confirmed that when the right man came along, she willingly turned her back on her single days, marrying in a secret wedding over the summer.



The British Columbia-born singer tied the knot on July 19 with sound engineer Demacio "Demo" Castellon, with whom she worked on her 2006 album, Loose.



"I love it. I'm happy and excited about the future," enthused the 29-year-old Grammy-award winner. "I just feel kind of free and relaxed and more in tune with trying not to be so stressed out."



Nelly, who has a four-year-old daughter Nevis, from a previous relationship, opened up about the marriage after a new diamond ring she wore sparked wedding rumours.