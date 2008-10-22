Keanu with the film's stars, band members Glenn Five, Robb Reiner and Steve 'Lips' Kudlow. The film follows the Seventies Canadian rock band as they took to the road again in 2005 and 2006
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos for gallery
Director Sacha Gervasi with Trinny, who later joined Keanu for supper at The Ivy
Photo: © Rex
22 OCTOBER 2008
Keanu Reeves received a warm welcome in London's Leicester Square on Tuesday night, despite the chilly temperature, as he hit the red carpet for a screening of Anvil! The Story Of Anvil during the capital's film festival.
The Canadian heart-throb was in town to support the film's director, Sacha Gervasi – father of Geri Halliwell's daughter Bluebell Madonna. And he introduced the documentary to the audience.
Also at the screening were TV fashion queen Trinny Woodall and Gordon Brown's wife Sarah, whose screenwriter brother Sean Macaulay was involved with the film. Following the showing of the flick – which received rave reviews at the Sundance Festival – Trinny joined Keanu and his guest for supper at The Ivy.
Further upping the Hollywood quotient was Spanish beauty Penelope Cruz, whose own new offering, Vicky Cristina Barcelona, also premiered at the Leicester Square cinema earlier in the evening. Dressed in a L'Wren Scott flapper-style dress, the Madrid-born star delighted fans by signing autographs and posing for photographs.