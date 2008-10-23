Music

Rihanna and Justin get ready to begin lensing the video for their single, Rehab, on the beach
Photo: © Rex
After a costume change, things hot up on set as the pair get close on a car bonnet
Photo: © Rex

Rihanna and Justin sizzle as they lens their 'Rehab' music video

23 OCTOBER 2008
For her third album Good Girl Gone Bad, talented songstress Rihanna teamed up with another hot young talent, Justin Timberlake, to record a track. And this week the hip pair were back together filming a raunchy music video for the new song, Rehab.

Dressed sexily in fishnet stockings, colourful playsuit, chic netted hat and impossibly high heels, the Barbados-born songstress joined Justin, who co-wrote the single, on a California beach to lens the video.

In it a leather jacket- and shades-wearing Justin looks seductively at the 20-year-old star before the pair frolic together on a car bonnet.

Other moments in the video include Justin - who collaborated with queen of pop Madonna on her 4 Minutes track earlier this year - playing on a pinball machine, lying on a giant rocket and stripping off his jacket before taking a shower in red water.


