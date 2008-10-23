Rihanna and Justin get ready to begin lensing the video for their single, Rehab, on the beach
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos for gallery
After a costume change, things hot up on set as the pair get close on a car bonnet
Photo: © Rex
23 OCTOBER 2008
For her third album Good Girl Gone Bad, talented songstress Rihanna teamed up with another hot young talent, Justin Timberlake, to record a track. And this week the hip pair were back together filming a raunchy music video for the new song, Rehab.
Dressed sexily in fishnet stockings, colourful playsuit, chic netted hat and impossibly high heels, the Barbados-born songstress joined Justin, who co-wrote the single, on a California beach to lens the video.
In it a leather jacket- and shades-wearing Justin looks seductively at the 20-year-old star before the pair frolic together on a car bonnet.
Other moments in the video include Justin - who collaborated with queen of pop Madonna on her 4 Minutes track earlier this year - playing on a pinball machine, lying on a giant rocket and stripping off his jacket before taking a shower in red water.