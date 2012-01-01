Loving mum Britney treats sons to Halloween outing



A happy young mum hugs one of her two toddlers on a family day out. An unremarkable scene - were in not for the fact that this is Britney Spears showing how much she's regained control of her life.



The Womanizer star was at Mr Bones' Pumpkin Patch in Los Angeles, an annual favourite with celebs who stop by to pick up Halloween decorations and introduce their little ones to the season's traditions. In her arms she carried her younger son, two-year-old Jayden, while a friend kept a watchful eye on his brother Sean, three.



For the family pumpkin-choosing outing the singer was dressed in a typical ensemble for busy mums – a T-shirt and skinny jeans - rather than one of the outfits which characterised her very public meltdown last year.



Earlier in the day the singer, who recently topped the US charts for the second time in her career, had taken over the school run - picking up her boys up from their nursery school.