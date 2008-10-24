The singer will have a view of the Eiffel Tower from her new Paris home, Villa Montmorency in the chic 16th arrondissement
Celine, pictured receiving the Legion d'Honneur from new neighbour President Nicholas Sarkozy earlier this year, paid £37 million for the luxury property
After three years performing in Las Vegas and a stint on the road with her world tour, Celine Dion is ready to set up a permanent base in Europe with her husband Rene Angelil and son Rene Charles it seems. The singer is reported to have invested in a luxury property in one of Paris' most upmarket neighbourhoods.
Celine, who is of French-Canadian descent and has released several albums in her native tongue, has apparently splashed out £37 million for a house in Villa Montmorency, a gated residential area in the French capital's chic 16th arrondissement.
The Quebec-born songbird joins a number of other high-profile homeowners in the area. Her new neighbours include First Lady of France Carla Bruni-Sarkozy and her husband's billionaire pal Dominique Desseigne.