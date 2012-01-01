Duffy impresses Stateside as she opens for Coldplay on their US tour



Welsh songstress Duffy's rising talents have already captured the attention of the British music industry where the 24-year-old scooped a prestigious breakthrough artist of the year award earlier this month.



And now the singer looks set to conquer the tough, but highly lucrative American market, as her recent gigs prove a big hit with US audiences.



Currently on her first major tour of North America, Bangor-born Duffy has wowed crowds from San Diego and LA to Chicago and New York with her own shows, which feature tracks from her multi-million-selling debut album, Rockferry. She now goes on to open for fellow Brits Coldplay in concerts in New Jersey, Boston and Washington.



And such is the neo-soul singer's talent she's more than holding her own against Chris Martin's crew. Some music critics, who caught her sole Coldplay support gig to date, have even gone so far as to describe her contribution to the evening as more exilarating than that of the headline act. The lady herself remains refreshingly excited about her whirlwind success. Greeting a Big Apple audience with the words, "Hello New York, how are you doing?" she added, "It's not often a Welsh bird gets to say that!".