'X Factor' finalists' 'Hero' single set to storm to top of UK charts



When Hero was released by Mariah Carey in 1993 it peaked at number seven in the UK charts. Now, though, the song looks set to reach the number one slot, propelled there by the 12 X Factor finalists.



Recorded to raise money for Help For Heroes, a charity which helps provide support for wounded servicemen and women, the track is predicted to become the fastest-moving single of 2008. It had sold out just a few hours after its on Monday release according to online retailer Amazon, and is currently HMV's top seller.



As the finalists premiered the song in front of a live audience which included injured British troops, the man behind the reality show, Simon Cowell, predicted it "will go straight to the top of the charts".



"We're doing this for one simple reason," he went on to tell viewers on Saturday night's show. "These are decent people who need a bit of help, a bit of support and all the proceeds of this record will go to these guys."