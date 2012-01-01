Tom pens 'confessional' first love song for wife of 51 years



Welsh crooner Tom Jones has written his first love song for his wife Linda, after 51 years together. The It's Not Unusual singer's track The Road, which will feature on his new album 24 Hours, is his tribute to the woman he has been with since they were childhood sweethearts in South Wales.



In the song, Sir Tom - whose name has over the years been linked with other women - recognises he has caused her pain. He says he has "seen her crying tears of rain", but promises: "The road always returns to you, and my love, it still belongs to you."



"I hope the song straightens things out," he told the Wales On Sunday. "It was almost like going into a confessional box… it is a thank you for being there for over 50 years."



Despite the ups and downs they've weathered, the 68-year-old crooner says Linda, whom he wed in 1957 before he went on to find fame, has stayed resolutely upbeat. "With all the trimmings that came with my career she always sees the positive side of it."



The veteran musician is currently on the road promoting his new disc with the couple's only son Mark, also his manager, while Linda remains home in LA. "My wife is a quiet person," says Tom. "She doesn't like parties and I wouldn't want to force her into that. I respect her privacy."