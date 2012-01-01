Mariah sets New York alight with barely-there Halloween costume



For most people Halloween dressing calls for a scary witch outfit or perhaps some ghoulish make-up and a skeleton-print costume. Mariah Carey, though, has always bucked the trend when it comes to her wardrobe.



The Touch My Body singer outdid her own outrageous sartorial standards when she wore a fireman's jacket - and little else - for an October 31 party in New York. The emergency garment was open in the front to reveal bejewelled red underwear, suspenders and stockings.



Her other half Nick Cannon had also donned a firefighter disguise - though he also had the T-shirt and trousers to match.



Adding impact to their smoking-hot entrance at the do - which doubled as a celebration for their six-month wedding anniversary - the duo pulled up in the back of fire truck.