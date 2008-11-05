Sarah's ring sparks engagement talk as Cheryl unmasks knicker thief



Partying with her Girls Aloud bandmates at the Music Industry Trust Awards on Monday, Sarah Harding was not only showing off her fabulous figure in a vibrant purple mini, but also a new accessory - a ring on her engagement finger.



Over the weekend the singer and her 28-year-old DJ beau, Tom Crane, who recently moved into a house in the country together, exchanged rings according to a report in a British newspaper. And a source close to the couple adds they are planning "the mother of all rock'n'roll weddings".



Sarah's impending nuptials were not the only red carpet news at the London bash. Bandmate and X Factor judge Cheryl Cole revealed details of some saucy pranks that her pet chihuahua has been getting up to.



The Geordie beauty was left wondering how pieces of her underwear kept ending up in the garden - until she spotted little Buster furiously scraping away at the earth with a thong in his mouth. "My dog digs holes and puts my knickers in the ground, but then I shouldn't be telling you that!" she joked.