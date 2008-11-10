Great night for Leona and Coldplay as Brits lead World Music winners



The cream of British musical talent was feted at this year's World Music Awards in Monaco on Sunday, with Coldplay and Leona Lewis scooping two awards each at the star-studded event attended by top names including Beyonce Knowles and Mariah Carey.



Although she was unable to attend the annual ceremony – which honours artists based on their worldwide sales - Bleeding Love star Leona was named best pop female artist and best new act after out-selling other leading female vocalists, among them Madonna.



Coldplay walked away with the world's top selling act of the year award and the rock act of the year gong at the bash, which also honoured Amy Winehouse as this year's best pop rock female.



Beatles drummer Ringo Starr was in Monte Carlo on behalf of the band to pick up the Diamond award, given to artists who've sold more than 100 million albums.



Bringing yet more star power to the event hosted by Desperate Housewives actor Jesse Metcalf, was Beyonce. The singer - named the winner of this year's upstanding contribution to the arts award – performing her new single, Single Ladies. Also present was Mariah Carey, hot from her performance on X Factor, who picked up the special achievement prize, and Alicia Keys, who was named best R&B artist.