The soul diva showed the X Factor contestants how the professionals do it with an inspirational performance on the reality show
Mariah met each of the fledgling musicians including 16-year-old Eoghan Quigg for a one-on-one tutorial that left many of them overcome with emotion
Afterwards the chart-topping singer praised their courage for joining her on stage, saying: "It takes a lot to get up here and do this"
10 NOVEMBER 2008
The excitement of meeting Mariah Carey was too much for this year's X Factor contestants. Simon Cowell, the man behind the show, had invited the diva to give his charges one to one mentoring sessions about their progress on the reality show.
And most dissolved into tears of emotion during the tete-a-tete with their idol at London's Dorchester Hotel.
But by Saturday when the pop hopefuls - who included 16-year-old Eoghan Quinn - joined the New Yorker on stage they had managed to recover their composure.
Looking fabulous in a slinky moss green gown, Mariah led the group in an uplifting rendition of her 1993 hit Hero - the song they recently covered and sent to the top of the charts.
Afterwards, Mariah complimented them on a "shining" performance because "it takes a lot to get up here and do this".
For his part Simon Cowell was thrilled with her appearance. "I love Mariah. She very simply is the biggest star in the world," he told the audience.