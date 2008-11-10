The soul diva showed the X Factor contestants how the professionals do it with an inspirational performance on the reality show

Photo: © Rex

Click on photos to enlarge

Mariah met each of the fledgling musicians including 16-year-old Eoghan Quigg for a one-on-one tutorial that left many of them overcome with emotion

Photo: © ITV

Afterwards the chart-topping singer praised their courage for joining her on stage, saying: "It takes a lot to get up here and do this"

Photo: © Rex