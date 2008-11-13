In the words of their hit song, members of the girl band were invited to 'push the button' and turn on the Christmas lights decorating the busy shopping street
The chandelier-style lights – which have been created using special energy-saving bulbs - will remain over Oxford Street for the next nine weeks
They had a hit with Push The Button, and this week chart-topping trio Sugababes were invited to do just that to get the British capital into the festive spirit. "It's the start of Christmas," said the girl band's Heidi Range, as she and Keisha Buchanan and Amelle Berrabah switched on the annual lights in London's Oxford Street.
Over 50,000 people had turned up to see the busy shopping street transformed into a sea of twinkling bulbs. Before the main event there were performances from the girls and X Factor contestants Daniel Evans, Rachel Hylton, Ruth Lorenzo and Alexandra Burke. The hopefuls gave a rendition of their charity single Hero - currently at the top of the UK charts.
Before performing the TV talent show finalists said they felt overwhelmed by taking part in the annual ceremony. "This is a street where I go shopping with my family, and now I'm singing here," said Alexandra. "It's crazy."