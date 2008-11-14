Justin duets with kids' charity bash host Alicia at star-packed fundraiser



As one of the biggest names on the R&B scene Alicia Keys moves in rarified music circles. So when it came to organising a black-tie ball for her children's charity the singer was able to enlist the help of some high profile performers, including the prince of pop himself, Justin Timberlake.



The Sexyback singer joined Alicia on stage to perform a duet in front of an audience which included rock legend David Bowie and his wife Iman - both regular attendees at the annual dinner.



Joining them at the event - which raises funds to provide treatment, care and support services to children and their families affected by AIDS in Africa and the developing world - were a roll-call of big names from the acting world. Among them Jessica Alba, Elijah Wood and Secret Life Of Bees actress Queen Latifah - who was honoured on the night for her humanitarian work.



Asked how she managed to secure such a stellar guest list Alica joked: "I bat my eyes and I wink. And we have great conversation, so they show up."