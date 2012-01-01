Faced with these three 'backing singers' on US comedy show SNL , one of whom is Justin Timberlake, Beyonce was a tad confused. "This song is called Single Ladies so I imagined the dancers would be strong, beautiful women," she quipped during her skit with the guys Photo: © Saturday Night Live Click on photo to enlarge

Justin hams it up in leotard and heels to dance for Beyonce



Things didn't quite go to plan for Beyonce Knowles during a performance of her new song Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It). Somehow the backing dancers hired to accompany her didn't seem up to the job.



Thankfully this wasn't a bad day at the office for the bootylicious singer – she'd teamed up with Justin Timberlake to perform a hilarious skit on US comedy show Saturday Night Live.



In the real video Beyonce shimmies in time with two female dancers in a high energy routine. But during their TV sketch the Sexyback singer does his best to sabotage her performance.



Wearing leotard and high heels, Justin mocks her moves along with two other decidedly butch 'backing singers'. When the diva complains that "something doesn't feel quite right", the guys, pretending to be prima donnas, retort: "It felt pure... We're the dancers."



In the end Beyonce soldiers on with her routine, but vows not to work with the men in tights again.