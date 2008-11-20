Madonna, who in the past has tended to favour longer, retro-inspired designs, was showing off her super toned pins in this Louis Vuitton mini at the charity gala in New York
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge
Singing sensation Rihanna was also at the fundaiser
Photo: © Getty Images
20 NOVEMBER 2008
Seeing Madonna on the red carpet on Wednesday night it was easy to forget the singer is three months into a global tour, involved in a difficult divorce from Guy Ritchie, and entering her sixth decade.
Stepping out to a Gucci benefit party in New York the perfectionist 'Material Girl' put in a flawless, uber-groomed appearance at the evening in aid of UNICEF.
The perennial style icon once again proved her credentials in a feathered mini - one of this year's hottest trends - from Louis Vuitton's Spring 2009 collection. In the thigh-skimming creation she was looking at least a decade younger than her 50 years.
Teaming her striking choice with a pair of gladiator heels, the mother-of-three – who recently shot an ad campaign for the fashion house's new range of bags - joined other guests, including hot young songstress Rihanna, at the Big Apple gala.