Justin pays personal tribute to Annie at American Music Awards



Eurythmics singer Annie Lennox had the crowd on their feet at this year's American Music Awards in Los Angeles. The platinum-haired artist received a standing ovation for a moving rendition of her hit Why on the piano, after receiving a lifetime achievement award from Justin Timberlake.



"The award of merit is being given tonight to an artist who means a lot to me personally," said the SexyBack singer as he presented the award "l love that she's always been on the cutting edge of fashion, she's always looked so cool and taught us how to look cool. Then there's her humanitarian work. She's been an activist for just causes all over the world."



"It's been an incredible journey," said Annie, who has been undergoing physiotherapy over the past few months to help her recover from an impinged nerve.



In a night largely dominated by US divas - the ceremony featured show-stopping performances by Umbrella singer Rihanna, Beyonce and Christina Aguilera - there were several acts flying the flag for Britain.



Coldplay made their debut at the annual ceremony, and also taking to the stage were former X Factor winner Leona Lewis and London-born singer Natasha Bedingfield.



Winners at the show included Kanye West and Rihanna's boyfriend Chris Brown - who took home the artist of the year gong. Mariah Carey was also presented with a trophy in recognition of her feat this year of becoming the solo artist with the most number one hits of all time.



The singer was escorted on stage by new husband Nick Cannon, who tenderly kissed her hand before she gave a rendition of her new single I Stay In Love.