She's not been on the music scene that long, but the Welsh singer is already a concert headliner
Photo: © Getty Images
Adele was also one of the acts at the Radio 2 event
Photo: © Getty Images
27 NOVEMBER 2008
It's hard to believe only eight months have passed since Welsh songstress Duffy stormed onto the music scene with her debut number one album Rockferry. But in that time the Bangor-born 24-year-old has enjoyed such meteoric success she was invited as one of five top UK acts to perform at a Radio 2 event on Wednesday.
The singing sensation – who recently performed a number of solo gigs in America – took time out from her UK tour just one day after it got underway in Belfast to perform at the Live In London concert at the O2 Arena.
Hosted by DJ Chris Evans, the live music event also featured sets from Chasing Pavements singer Adele, James Morrison, Keane and The Feeling.