Warm homecoming for 'X Factor' trio as they treat fans to special gigs



X Factor fans were in for a real treat on Monday as the show's three final acts - Alexandra Burke, JLS and Eoghan Quigg – each triumphantly headed to back to their hometown to give free performances for locals.



Thousands of delighted music lovers in Camden, Croydon and Londonderry turned out to show their support for the home-grown talents ahead of Saturday's final.



Receiving a hero's welcome after flying in by helicopter for a special outdoor performance, teen star Eoghan first headed to his own street in Dungiven, where he used a loudspeaker to greet the awaiting crowd from the roof of a stretch limo.



"I want it for you all. I want to win it for Ireland," the 16-year-old told the cheering masses.



Meanwhile in London, Cheryl Cole's leading lady, 20-year-old Alexandra Burke, gave a performance that included a strong rendition of Dance With Somebody, at Camden nightclub Koko.



In Croydon, the excitement of seeing Louis Walsh's boys JLS take to the stage proved too much for some and emergency services had to be called when nearly 3000 fans surged forward to catch a glimpse of their heroes.



A recording of each performance will be included Saturday's grand finale, which Beyonce is in teh fame to attend.