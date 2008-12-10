Her face said it all as 28-year-old office 'hero' Alison was surprised at her desk by the hunky Spanish singer
Enrique presents the lucky winner with a bouquet and, to her delight, a kiss on the cheek
When Alison Smith went to work on Tuesday she was no doubt expecting just another day at the office. Little did the marketing manager know it would turn into one she's unlikely to forget, thanks to a surprise visit from handsome Spanish crooner Enrique Iglesias.
The 28-year-old was left stunned and speechless after the singer dropped by her Oxford Street office with flowers and a kiss for her.
His visit was the reward offered in a competition by MSN to discover a worthy unsung 'hero'. And Enrique, who topped the charts with his single Hero, had been tasked with picking out the winner and presenting the bouquet.