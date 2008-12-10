Faryl's 2.3 million reasons not to worry about 'Britain's Got Talent' loss



A 13-year-old's signature just became worth £2.3 million – that's how much record label Universal paid for a recording contract with Faryl Smith. The schoolgirl was among the runners-up on Britain's Got Talent, the show created by Simon Cowell, and the music empresario had been hoping to sign her.



Her rendition of Ave Maria was so moving Simon described her as "the most talented youngster I've ever heard".



In the end, though, her parents chose to go with Universal because they were impressed with the way the company has backed classical music sensation Katherine Jenkins.



The mezzo soprano became Faryl's champion three years ago after watching her win Wales' prestigious Llangollen International Eisteddfod. And on Tuesday her mentor looked on with pride at the Royal Albert Hall as the talented teen put her name to the contract.



"I'm honoured to be joining such a fantastic record company, especially since it's where Katherine started," said Faryl. "She's been brilliant, and she will always take my calls. I feel much better knowing she is around."



With a prediction that her earnings will reach £20m by the time she's 20, the teenager from Kettering, Northamptonshire, has got used to answering questions about what she'll do with her fortune.



"My family are all Manchester United fans, but we can't quite afford that so my Dad is thinking of buying Kettering Town instead!" she joked.