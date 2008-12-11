Nicole's outfit was figure-hugging but still modest in comparison with some of the other outfits at Capital FM's Jingle Bell Ball - which would have pleased her beau Lewis, who prefers she take a more covered-up approach when performing
Compering with Johnny Vaughan, Lisa showed she's focused on her Strictly dance contest semi-final this weekend
Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger recently revealed her boyfriend Lewis Hamilton frets over stage outfits he thinks are too revealing for her. The Formula One ace needn't have worried at the Jingle Bell Ball, though, as his singer love wore a PVC ensemble which showed off her curves without being unduly risque.
Some of her bandmates, on the other hand, were definitely doing their bit to raise temperatures in London's 02 arena, wearing barely-there skirts and boots when the band headlined the charity event organised by Capital FM.
After the sizzling American performers entertained the 20,000-strong crowd with their sexy moves, Lisa Snowdon demonstrated why she's lasted so long on Strictly Come Dancing.
The model and radio personality delighted Johnny Vaughan, the co-host of her breakfast show, by wrapping a lissom leg around him to demonstrate the dance techniques she's been practising as they compered Wednesday's party.
Other treats in store at the Christmas bash were sets by Will Young, the Sugababes and Rihanna. Fans lifted the roof when the Bajan diva arrived on stage in a giant cage wearing hotpants, a tailcoat and thigh-high boots.