Even her most ardent fans would have been hard pressed to recognise Cheryl in her headscarf-and-granny-cardigan disguise, when the pop star and her Girls Aloud colleague Kimberley turned themselves into old frumps for a TV skit
In a one-off Christmas show, which airs on Saturday, the girls also invited stars like former Corrie favourite Julie Goodyear to appear
Even in a million years the nation's sweetheart is unlikely ever to look this. But golden girl Cheryl Cole and her bandmate Kimberley Walsh gave the audience a giggle when they recorded the group's ITV1 special The Girls Aloud Party dressed up as a pair of grumpy grannies.
Normally known for their smouldering stage costumes the girls appeared in a skit, which airs this Saturday, wearing ill-fitting frocks and cardigans.
Kimberley went the extra mile to look frumpy with curlers in her hair, while Ashley Cole's glamorous wife also got into her role, nattering on about her heyday as a pop icon, legs unflatteringly akimbo. "It's hilarious. The girls really get into the spirit," said a source.
Girls Aloud also persuaded stars like Paul O'Grady, Cilla Black and former Coronation Street actress Julie Goodyear to join them on the show.
In another hilarious sketch the band roped in some young fans to play them as they were during the Eighties.