Guy to get £50-60 million in Madonna divorce settlement



Snatch director Guy Ritchie will receive between £50 and £60 million from former wife Madonna in their divorce settlement, the singer's US representative Liz Rosenberg has confirmed.



The figure includes the value of the couple's £10-12 million country home Ashcombe House in Wiltshire and the London pub they bought for £2.5 million. The settlement is about twice the amount Paul McCartney paid to Heather Mills.



"I'd assume it's one of the largest payouts ever in a divorce," said Ms Rosenberg, who added that arrangements for the couple's children had yet to be finalised.



Madonna and Guy, who wed at Skibo Castle in Scotland in 2000, were granted a divorce at the High Court in London last month. When it became official, Guy, himself said to be worth £30 million, told the Daily Mirror the split was "never, ever about money".