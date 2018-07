Guy to get 50-60 million in Madonna divorce settlement



Snatch director Guy Ritchie will receive between 50 and 60 million from former wife Madonna in their divorce settlement, the singer's US representative Liz Rosenberg has confirmed.



The figure includes the value of the couple's 10-12 million country home Ashcombe House in Wiltshire and the London pub they bought for 2.5 million. The settlement is about twice the amount Paul McCartney paid to Heather Mills.



"I'd assume it's one of the largest payouts ever in a divorce," said Ms Rosenberg, who added that arrangements for the couple's children had yet to be finalised.



Madonna and Guy, who wed at Skibo Castle in Scotland in 2000, were granted a divorce at the High Court in London last month. When it became official, Guy, himself said to be worth 30 million, told the Daily Mirror the split was "never, ever about money".