Eoghan's career goes stratospheric as he gigs with Enrique



Less than four months ago Eoghan Quigg stepped in front of The X Factor judges as a schoolboy with a dream. This week the 16-year-old from Northern Ireland looked every inch the bone fide star as he took the the stage for his biggest concert to date, sharing the bill with global music icon Enrique Iglesias in London.



Over 10,000 screaming fans packed the Arena for the sell-out show - which was a fundraiser for children's charities. And if he was feeling nervous at the prospect of doing such a high profile concert, Eoghan – who has been signed by Simon Cowell's record company – certainly didn't show it, gaving a gutsy performance of some of the popular songs from the TV show which made him famous.



Other high profile names taking part included Irish chart-toppers Boyzone and I'm Outa Love singer Anastacia. There was also a performance from Eoghan's fellow X Factor contestants JLS. The boy band, who came second in the competition behind Alexandra Burke, were excited to be part of the lineup. "This is all we've ever wanted to do," they said before taking to the stage.