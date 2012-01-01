Kevin's glasses feature on Britney's fun Xmas card with her boys



After a hectic couple of months on the promotional trail for her new album Circus, comeback queen Britney Spears has taken some time out to relax and enjoy the holidays. The singer was the picture of health and happiness as she posed for a Christmas card with her two sons Sean Preston, three, and two-year-old Jayden James.



In the seasonal greeting, which appears on Britney's official website, the boys and their mother are wreathed in smiles as they are snapped in front of a Christmas tree wearing their father Kevin Federline's spectacles. It is signed: "love Britney, Jayden James and Sean Preston (and Papa's glasses.)"



Kevin told HELLO! this month he's delighted the singer has overcome her problems and is now able to see more of her boys. "I'm happy that they get to spend time with their mother," said the 30-year-old rapper. "I wouldn't have it any other way. I definitely feel like their mom is really, really important in their life and it is really working out well right now."