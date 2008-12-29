Music

Katherine arrives in Knightsbridge in a horse-drawn carriage
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos to enlarge

The Welsh star follows in the footsteps of Eva Longoria, Victoria Beckham and Christina Aguilera in being invited to open the Harrods sale
Photo: © Rex

Katherine paves way for savvy shoppers as she opens Harrods sale

29 DECEMBER 2008
On the same day shops across the country threw open their doors to hordes of bargain-hunting customers, Katherine Jenkins helped officially kick off one of the capital's most anticipated sales, at Harrods.

The 28-year-old Welsh singer made her entrance in a horse-drawn carriage accompanied by her mum Susan, before officiating over the opening, which included a tour of the Knightsbridge store.

And like most shoppers Katherine did not come away empty handed. As well as being presented with a pair of diamond-encrusted Christian Louboutin shoes by owner Mohamed Al Fayed, the mezzo-soprano snapped up two Jasmine di Milo dresses.

"I was very excited to join the sales. I'm a girl's girl, so obviously this is my idea of fun," she said.


  • Share this article:
  • AddThis Social Bookmark Button


Want to get sharing?



What is Yahoo! Buzz?

 