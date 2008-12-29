Katherine paves way for savvy shoppers as she opens Harrods sale



On the same day shops across the country threw open their doors to hordes of bargain-hunting customers, Katherine Jenkins helped officially kick off one of the capital's most anticipated sales, at Harrods.



The 28-year-old Welsh singer made her entrance in a horse-drawn carriage accompanied by her mum Susan, before officiating over the opening, which included a tour of the Knightsbridge store.



And like most shoppers Katherine did not come away empty handed. As well as being presented with a pair of diamond-encrusted Christian Louboutin shoes by owner Mohamed Al Fayed, the mezzo-soprano snapped up two Jasmine di Milo dresses.



"I was very excited to join the sales. I'm a girl's girl, so obviously this is my idea of fun," she said.