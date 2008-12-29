Ritchies turn the page to reunite for festive family get together



Like many divorced parents at this time of year, Madonna and Guy Ritchie have been working together to make sure their children enjoy the holidays.



The couple, whose split was finalised earlier this month, attended a meeting at the Kabbalah centre in London over the weekend, together with 12-year-old Lourdes, Rocco, eight, and David, who's three. Onlookers told the Daily Mail that "(the family) looked at ease with each other".



The boys were with their movie director father for Christmas, staying at the Ashcombe House estate in Wiltshire he has kept as part of the divorce settlement, while Lourdes kept her mum company at the singer's million-pound mansion in Marylebone.



Strengthening clains the singer and her ex are attempting to move on from their past differences, Boxing Day was apparently spent en famille at the West London pad with the Lock, Stock director joining the gathering.



As she charts new territory as a separated mum, Madonna has had the staunch support of her friends Stella McCartney and Gwyneth Paltrow. She dined with the American actress and her husband Chris Martin, before heading out to Mexico to continue with her 'Sweet And Sticky' tour.