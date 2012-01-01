'Stone cold single' Duffy asks for media help to find a boyfriend



Duffy plans to put time off from her Grammy- and Brit-award-winning music career to good use: she intends to find a man. The bubbly Welsh songstress has a few months away from the recording studio and her priority - after getting some shut-eye - is to line up some dates.



"I'm stone cold single at the moment and it's not much fun I can tell you," she confided recently to the Daily Mirror at an awards ceremony, before apparently asking the paper's columnists to help her find a guy.



"I've been travelling and working so much over the last few years I haven't had time to sleep, never mind have a boyfriend," she added.



The 24-year-old - who despite having three Brits to her name has "only two cats for company" - is certain her Welsh accent is draw.



Should her appeal through the pages of the national media fail Duffy admits she's prepared to sign up for the dating site mysinglefriend.com.