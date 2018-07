Leona Lewis and Rihanna are music makers on the move



There are a few differences between Leona Lewis' two residences. One is a two-bedroom flat in Hackney she bought with her boyfriend for 120,000 last year, the other is a luxurious five-bedroom pad in the Hollywood Hills worth 1.5 million, that the star's just moved in to.



While her long-term love Lou Al-Chamaa is staying in their London home, Leona invested in the US base to use when promoting her new album. Located just down the road from the impressive 10 million mansion of mentor Simon Cowell, Leona's new villa has a swimming pool and an outside bar.



The 24-year-old who plans to Atlantic-hop between London and LA - closed the deal on the property several weeks ago and is now renting it out for 7,000 a month.



Leona's not the only rising star who's been viewing property options. Barbados-born singer Rihanna was spotted viewing apartments in Manhatten's Soho district on Wednesday.



The 21-year-old Umbrella star, looking uber glam in a basque top, white jeans and snake print heels, may be looking for a new home to signal a fresh start. She's only just stepped back into the public eye following a difficult few months in the wake of allegations of assault by her ex-boyfriend.



She was in high spirits, though, on her house-hunting mission, laughing with pals as they made time for some retail therapy between viewings.