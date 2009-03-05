Leona Lewis and Rihanna are music makers on the move



There are a few differences between Leona Lewis' two residences. One is a two-bedroom flat in Hackney she bought with her boyfriend for £120,000 last year, the other is a luxurious five-bedroom pad in the Hollywood Hills worth £1.5 million, that the star's just moved in to.



While her long-term love Lou Al-Chamaa is staying in their London home, Leona invested in the US base to use when promoting her new album. Located just down the road from the impressive £10 million mansion of mentor Simon Cowell, Leona's new villa has a swimming pool and an outside bar.



The 24-year-old – who plans to Atlantic-hop between London and LA - closed the deal on the property several weeks ago and is now renting it out for £7,000 a month.



Leona's not the only rising star who's been viewing property options. Barbados-born singer Rihanna was spotted viewing apartments in Manhatten's Soho district on Wednesday.



The 21-year-old Umbrella star, looking uber glam in a basque top, white jeans and snake print heels, may be looking for a new home to signal a fresh start. She's only just stepped back into the public eye following a difficult few months in the wake of allegations of assault by her ex-boyfriend.



She was in high spirits, though, on her house-hunting mission, laughing with pals as they made time for some retail therapy between viewings.