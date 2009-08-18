﻿

'Overjoyed' Celine Dion pregnant with her and husband Rene's second child

She has made no secret of her desire to have more children, so Celine Dion must be over the moon this week with the news that she is pregnant with her second baby.

A representative for the 41-year-old singer has confirmed the pregnancy to US media outlets saying: "Celine and Rene are very happy."

"They are crazy in love over the news and…they are overjoyed."

A family friend has also spoken to People magazine, saying of the pregnancy news: "We learned this morning."

Celine and her manager husband Rene Angelil, 67, are already parents to their eight-year-old son Rene-Charles who was conceived with the help of fertility doctors in New York.  And it appears this time round the couple have also gone through fertility treatment.

According to reports, the Canadian songstress made a decision to take time out after her concert tour ended in June to concentrate on becoming a mother again.

