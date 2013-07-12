Lady Gaga shows off slim figure in New York

Lady Gaga showed off her slim figure in New York on Thursday after recovering from hip surgery for repetitive stress earlier this year.

The pop star proudly revealed her slender frame by wearing a frilled black balconette bra, a figure-hugging black skirt and a pair of her show-stopping black-heeled biker boots during a walk along the New York sidewalk.

VIEW GALLERY

CLICK ON PHOTO FOR FULL GALLERY

Lady Gaga, born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, has kept a low profile since she was forced to cancel the rest of her Born This Way Ball tour.

"I am completely devastated and heartsick. I've been hiding this injury and pain from my staff for a month, praying it would heal, but after last night's performance I could not work," explained the star after having to pull out of a dozen shows in the US and Canada.

Since the surgery in February, the 27-year-old star has been spotted out using a wheelchair until June when she made an appearance in Mexico as a bridesmaid her best friend, Bo O'Connor.

VIEW GALLERY

The ever-changing fashion icon wore a blush pink halterneck dress with her then-platinum blonde waves teased to the side.

Lady Gaga, 27, had reportedly lost 30 pounds for her friend's nuptials after following a strict diet for the big day – and it looks like she has kept the weight off, looking trim in her black ensemble.

The Bad Romance singer’s weight has come under heavy scrutiny over the past few years but the star has continuously hit back at criticism.

VIEW GALLERY

"When I eat and am healthy and not so worried about my looks. I'm happy. Happier than I've ever been.



"I am not going to go on a psycho-spree because of scrutiny. This is who I am. And I am proud at any size," she said.



The artist is due to debut her third album, Artpop, at the iTunes festival at the Roundhouse in London later this year.